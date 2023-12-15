Vaccine Fanatic Dies Suddenly at 33 Years of Age

A Canadian journalist named Ian Vandaelle asked for unvaccinated people to be put in camps, isolated from everyone. He was very vocal and aggressive in his comments about the unvaccinated. It is sadly ironic that he died suddenly at the young age of 33.

He was a very left-wing reporter working for the financial post and as a producer at BN Bloomberg for over a decade. He wanted vaccine passports, strict mandates, and the firing of anyone who’s not vaccinated. He was a very misguided authoritarian, but of course, we don’t want to see him dead at such a young age.

His family said, “Ian Vandaelle has died after being hospitalized and declared neurologically dead.”

No one has revealed the cause of death as yet and may never. Was he vaccinated, yes? There’s nothing more to say about that.

A reporter named Chris Rousch wrote:

“We will carry on his memory as the kindest, most loving person we could know,” wrote Hughes on Twitter. “He also leaves behind the best friends anyone could ever ask for.”

Kind and loving if you’re vaccinated it seems.

Canadian journalist Ian Vandaelle died last week at 33. Way too many people saying Vandaelle, a proponent of coerced vaccination, “died suddenly” bc of mRNA vaccines. There’s no evidence of this. But I’m trying to find cause of death. Nothing anywhere. Plz DM if u have info. pic.twitter.com/J6AzUpjtWE — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) December 13, 2023

