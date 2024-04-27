Summer of Love as Communist Youth Destroy Humboldt CalPoly

Despite federal and state authorities’ threats, students aren’t backing down. After renaming Seimens Hall “Intifada Hall,” they occupied a second building and redecorated the President’s office as part of the liberated zone.

They are setting up a Chaz-style summer of love occupation at the Humboldt CalPoly University. It is California.

The idea of occupation began on Wall Street with communists and fascists. The radicals implementing the plan of funders from Bloomberg, Ford Foundation, Open Society, and others were upset it was an all-white occupation. What followed were black protests and riots – Trayvon Martin, the gentle giant Michael Brown, and George Floyd. Then, the organizers decided to unite radical Islamists. The Hamas-Israel war gave them an opportunity.

Don’t doubt that anti-Semitism enters into this, but the ultimate goal is to unite the worst elements of society for a revolution like the one Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama called for to transform the United States.

This isn’t an organic protest. They aren’t anti-war or people who care about Gazan children. What we are seeing are the ravages of the worst Marxist-Leninists in our society who have worked at this for decades. They’re patient.

With campus being closed because of the violent pro-Gaza encampment, extremists at @humboldtcalpoly are expanding their Antifa-style occupation by building barricades and checkpoints, like at CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/7bDyQMN9Yx — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

BREAKING: A look inside “Intifada Hall” at Cal Poly Humboldt. Students have “occupied and barricaded” two buildings and have encamped around them. pic.twitter.com/eFJxrDGADE — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 27, 2024

Humboldt Cal Poly students continue to occupy the inside & outside of Intifada Hall (Siemens Hall). Students inside convinced administration to call off the police by voting to open up the blockade and allow people to come in and out of the building pic.twitter.com/i0TxciAlKy — Jersey Noah (@JerseyNoahx) April 27, 2024

NOW: Standoff between police and Gaza student protesters at Cal Poly Humboldt University “Resistance is justified!” Video by: Redheaded Blackbelt/Meta pic.twitter.com/BmrUcLqzJx — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) April 23, 2024

Watch the former KGB agent explain what is happening.

