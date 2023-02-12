Super Bowl LVII Gets Political and Divisive

by JD Simmons
Super Bowl LVII will feature the fake black national anthem, adding politics to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles game.
Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It’s very divisive. Some leftists decided it was the Black National Anthem, even though it never was. It’s a song aimed at diminishing our national anthem. It divides us along racial lines.
Race doesn’t exist. We are all one people in one nation under God. We have one anthem and one flag. The far left damages or destroys everything they touch. Take a good look at the cities they run. In New York City, we had 20 shootings and stabbings as of Sunday morning, with three dead.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” wants us to constantly remember we had slaves instead of looking at the good that has come from our nation. Nothing against the lovely Sheryl Lee Ralph.
I’m @SuperBowl rehearsing to sing in the pre show!!! See you Sunday! pic.twitter.com/xhYMzwu15I
— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) February 11, 2023
And this is why Football is banned in my house! I hope the Congress comes to it’s senses and strips the NFL of it’s non profit status. The NFL is a Business with an anti-American Political point of view. America has only one National Anthem and only one Pledge of Allegiance! If you are an American, you show respect for both and the NFL refuses to do that! Respect for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance should be required by every America Business that is not a sole proprietorship.
I stopped watching the Super Bowl several years ago because of the disgusting half-time shows and the unpatriotic actions of some of the players. Sports entertainment should be a pleasant escape and not an excuse to pound us with political and social hatefulness.
ESPN-NFL ran an article about a week ago, showing how the NFL tries to over the basic rights of citizens in the host metropolitan area by denying their right to openly advertise their products if they are not sponsors of the NFL and its Super Bowl. This year someone fought back and got a judge to rule that they did not half to stop their very public advertising electronic board which is miles away from the stadium where the gave in played.
From the time I started school I loved football and followed the hometown Detroit Lions and still do. I follow many teams now and this year I picked 218 winners in the 283 games played to date for over 77% (Remember, one game was cancelled.)
None of the highly paid people on the sports sites even got close to 200 winners.
I think I have demonstrated I know and love the game.
Totalitarian elitist Roger Goodell, the commissioner, with his mandates and his acting without justice and the truth, make make the owners rich, but he is destroying the beautiful game.