FAA Closed Airspace Over Lake Michigan, Found Nothing Again

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

Lake Michigan

Today, airspace was shut down in an area over Lake Michigan for “national defense,” and then the administration called it off. Last night, they shut down airspace near Havre, Montana. When the jets got there, nothing was there. Biden is making our wonderful military look foolish. He’s a modern day Nero.

The notice to air missions is now pulled. They either can’t get to it in time, or there is nothing.

Jets scrambled and found nothing.

Both parties now demand answers. It’s about time. We look ridiculous. He’s shooting down balloons with extraordinarily expensive missiles from jets – when they can find something to shoot, that is.


