FAA Closed Airspace Over Lake Michigan, Found Nothing Again

Today, airspace was shut down in an area over Lake Michigan for “national defense,” and then the administration called it off. Last night, they shut down airspace near Havre, Montana. When the jets got there, nothing was there. Biden is making our wonderful military look foolish. He’s a modern day Nero.

The notice to air missions is now pulled. They either can’t get to it in time, or there is nothing.

🚨#BREAKING: Eyewitness are reporting that military jets flying in formation over Gary, Indiana, heading towards Lake Michigan as the Temporary restrictions Airspace above Lake Michigan have been cancelled pic.twitter.com/ql7q9XdZxF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2023

Jets scrambled and found nothing.

🚨#BREAKING: The FAA has closed air space for parts of lake, Michigan citing national defense pic.twitter.com/vFffDfijQH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2023

Both parties now demand answers. It’s about time. We look ridiculous. He’s shooting down balloons with extraordinarily expensive missiles from jets – when they can find something to shoot, that is.

