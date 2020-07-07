Prince Harry trashes his rich heritage for Meghan & her BLM agenda

Harry and Meghan are busy trashing the royal heritage for their equality and justice agenda. They told the BBC that the wrongs of the past must be acknowledged. By them? How arrogant of them to judge people long gone.

Prince Harry and Meghan dialed into the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust weekly video call, which focused on responding to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The duchess, vice president of QCT, said on the call: “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing – which is a fundamental human right.”

They live in Los Angeles now. Lucky us to have these two in the country stirring the pot.

ACKNOWLEDGE THE PAST

The duke said on the 1 July call, “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

“So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits.”

He added that “all of us have been educated to see the world differently” but that it was important to acknowledge unconscious bias exists and then “do the work to become more aware.”

These two are very far-left.

The Queen, her husband, and her son, Prince Charles must feel betrayed. What about Prince William and his family?

They already have a lot to worry about with Prince Andrew and his sketchy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein now that Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell is under arrest.

Meghan insists the British have to right the wrongs of colonialism.

Watch:

INSTITUTIONAL RACISM

In a clip released by The Diana Award this month, the 35-year-old Prince said: “My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I too am sorry.”

“Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place where you deserve it to be.”

Speaking to the camera, he added: “Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you.

“I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading. Now is the time and we know that you can do it.”

This whole institutional racism attack is uncalled for and has to stop.

How do they feel comfortable doing this to a 94-year-old grandmother and a 98-year-old grandfather, to say nothing of what they are doing to his father?

This is likely only the beginning.