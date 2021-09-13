Surgeon General to POLICE Workplace Exemptions for COV vaccine

















The Biden administration has weaponized the office of the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Murthy’s office will now “monitor” workplaces to make certain no one abuses COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. We live in a police state.

This is more of our full-blown dictatorship at work.

Dictator Biden announced last week that any company with at least 100 employees must mandate its workforce be vaccinated. OSHA will come up with the rule. The only way to avoid the mandate is to claim an exemption on either religious or medical grounds.

“Unfortunately, as a country, we have experience in dealing with exemptions, but we’ve got to be vigilant there and make sure that people are using them, you know, in the spirit that they’re intended and not abusing them or asking for exemptions when they don’t apply,” Murthy told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That’s an area that we continue to monitor in the days and weeks ahead.”

“Keep this in mind. This is what we’ve got to do to get to the next phase of this pandemic response so we can get through this and get back to normal once and for all,” Murthy claimed.

“Keep this in mind. This is what we’ve got to do to get to the next phase of this pandemic response so we can get through this and get back to normal once and for all,” says US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on the White House’s proposed vaccine mandate. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/wH38KhebXL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 12, 2021

In an ABC News interview, Murthy defended Pres. Biden’s new mandates to vaccinate 100 million Americans against COVID-19, calling it an “ambitious” and “thoughtful” plan.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy defended Pres. Biden’s new mandates to vaccinate 100 million Americans against COVID-19, calling it an “ambitious” and “thoughtful” plan as the country has faced more than 100,000 cases a day for the past four weeks. https://t.co/RkZAYkHmNK pic.twitter.com/hKqFjMx9TF — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2021

Here is some of what Mark Levin had to say last night about our dictatorship:

Related















