Obama definitely didn’t order Code Red & everyone went ‘by the book,’ GOT THAT?

The declassified email written by Susan Rice on Inauguration Day outlines a January 5, 2017 meeting in the White House Oval Office. She attended with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, Sally Yates and the redacted portions were newly unredacted.

She wrote that Obama wanted to be sure it all went “by the book,” as Jim Comey claimed General Flynn might be a traitor and he shouldn’t be given classified information — without any evidence whatsoever.

Basically, she sent an email on Inauguration Day to let everyone know that everything was completely legitimate, and Obama definitely did not order the Code Red.

We are to believe the very intelligent and manipulative Barack Obama was an oblivious dupe as Comey told him Flynn is possibly traitorous — WITHOUT EVIDENCE. However, it is more likely this was the key meeting during which they planned to get Flynn.

Keep in mind that Susan Rice is the person who went on to five Sunday news shows and lied about Benghazi being about an obscure video that only 12 people had seen on youtube at the time. At the time, she knew it was an al-Qaida attack.

The newly-declassified section of that email more likely shows coordination of the targeting of Flynn from the White House. It does implicate Obama and Biden in taking Flynn down, regardless of motives and beliefs.

As Senator Cruz wrote on Twitter, ‘Ongoing spying from an outgoing POTUS on the incoming POTUS—directed by Obama himself—is unprecedented in the 243 years of our nation’s history’.

If nothing else, there’s enough here to show that the Obama administration had gone way too far in pursuing Flynn. Then they bent the rules to get him fired.

And, and, remember this. The Obama administration was spying at the time they said there is nothing inappropriate between the incoming admin and Russia.

Remember this? On 1/13/17 the Obama administration gave a press conference, saying not only would they HELP the transition team reach out to foreign officials should they ask, but that they saw no problem with Flynn speaking to any foreign official- including Kislyak. pic.twitter.com/qjWOJOzZ9b — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 8, 2019

Come on, how stupid are we supposed to be?

As Brit Hume said, it’s also the worst journalistic fiasco in his 50 years of journalism and it continues.

Fox News' @BritHume on mainstream media's coverage of the failed "Russia collusion theory" and Flynn exoneration.

