De Blasio’s priority during the crisis is monitoring an Evangelical charity

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has a city is the worst throes of the virus, is going to monitor an Evangelical charity, Samaritan’s Purse, to make sure they don’t discriminate against gays. He’s targeting the Evangelicals, exposing his unadulterated bigotry, since they do not discriminate. They help everyone.

The incompetent mayor was very “troubled” when he learned that the charity run by Franklin Graham charity, who rages about the “sins of homosexuality,” wanted to open a pop-up hospital in the park for coronavirus patients.

“I said immediately to my team that we had to find out exactly what was happening,” de Blasio said. “Was there going to be an approach that was truly consistent with the values and the laws in New York City, that everyone would be served and served equally?

“We’ve received those assurances from the organization,” the mayor said.

“I spoke earlier today with the CEO of the Mount Sinai system, Dr. Ken Davis, who was adamant that they will only continue their relationship with the organization if those rules are followed, that they have a written agreement, that there’s going to be no discrimination whatsoever.”

Isn’t he great, so on top of a charity that does not discriminate, while he locks up pastors, but gets his friend, a liberation theology pastor, out of jail.

“We’re going to send people over from the Mayor’s Office to monitor” the park facility, de Blasio added. “So I’m very concerned to make sure this is done right. But if it is done right, of course, we need all the help we can get.”

This is the man who allowed his city to go out of control while calling the President a racist and xenophobe.

If these lunatics get the reins of power, every place will be New York City.