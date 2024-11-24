The Concerns About Pam Bondi and Lori Chavez De Remer

We have some concerns about several of the Cabinet picks. Since we can’t control anything, it’s important to give people a chance. However, people should be aware of issues people have with them.

As one poster said, two in particular are very concerning. Pam Bondi has supported some serious anti-gun laws, such as Red Flag legislation. After she left her position in Florida, she worked for Qatar as a lobbyist, making $115,000 a month.

Pam Bondi, Trump's new pick for Attorney General, was a registered foreign lobbyist on behalf of Qatar. She received $115,000 a month for her lobbying services.

The Conservative Treehouse reminded people of her handling of the Trayvon Martin case. The person who shot and killed Trayvon was a man named George Zimmerman, who acted in self-defense. He was completely innocent.

The media railroaded him by making him look white so they could call him a white supremacist. Mr. Zimmerman is half-Hispanic and identifies as Hispanic. The media didn’t like that narrative, so they called him a white Hispanic. Al Sharpton came down to Florida to make a scene over the ‘murder’ of a black “child,” 17-year-old Trayvon. Ben Crump showed up to sue on behalf of Trayvon’s family. Rachael Jeantel was the witness and she was a fraud.

Conservative Treehouse’s Sundance wrote the following:

“Everything about Rachael Jeantel as a witness was entirely fabricated by Ben Crump and Angela Corey. They literally put a fabricated witness on the stand. Attorney General Pam Bondi knew all about it, in real time, as the false witness was being created and flown back and forth from Miami to Jacksonville in order to try and get some form of story aligned.

“Let me be very clear. Florida AG Pam Bondi knew that her special prosecutor, Angela Corey, and her friend, Benjamin Crump, had manufactured an entirely false and fictitious witness against George Zimmerman.

Everyone, including AG Pam Bondi, was willing to put a transparently innocent man into prison, even to the extent of manufacturing a witness, to achieve a racially equitable political outcome that would assist their careers.

And don’t forget, throughout this entire time – George Zimmerman was kept locked in jail pending trial.

This same Pam Bondi is the person President Trump is relying upon to clean out the corruption in Washington DC’s Main Justice system.

Pam Bondi is the person who is going to stop “weaponizing” the justice system.

We don’t know if Sundance is correct about Bondi knowing, but he is certain it is fact.

Then, as we mentioned in this article, but it is worth mentioning again, is Lori Chavez de Remer, who supported the ProAct. That law would ban fight-to-work laws throughout the nation.

She will be in charge of labor, which is concerning.

“Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success – Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger, and more Prosperous than ever before!” Trump said in a statement.

Maybe, we’ll see.

We had little choice in supporting Trump over the Marxist incompetent Kamala Harris. However, we didn’t vote for him to turn us into globalists with little freedom.

