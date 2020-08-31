Suspect in Portland murder case says he’s ‘100% antifa,’ ready for ‘war’

The man who is suspected of murdering a man in Portland in cold blood says he is 100% antifa.

An ex-military man who says he is ready for “war” is under investigation over the deadly shooting of a President Trump and police supporter in Portland, according to a report.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, is being investigated over the death of Aaron Danielson, aka Jay Bishop, for supporting the Patriot Prayer group. Danielson was part of a caravan of Trump supporters who flooded the city Saturday, police sources told The Oregonian.

He is only UNDER SUSPICION at this time.

PREVIOUS ARRESTS

Michael Forest Reinoehl was previously arrested at an Antifa riot in July and charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. He was released. Charges were never pursued.

Reinoehl had a slew of other charges. In one case, he is accused of racing his 17-year-old son at speeds of up to 111 mph in June, the paper said, citing state police.

He was obviously dangerous but they let him go.

Reinoehl was identified in part by a distinctive tattoo on his neck of a “black power” [communist] fist — as well as a call from his estranged sister who recognized him in video and photos of the deadly attack, the paper said.

HIS SISTER RECOGNIZED HIM

The 36-year-old sister — whom The Oregonian agreed not to name — was first alerted after a threatening call that woke her at 8 a.m. Sunday warning that “our whole family was in danger unless we turned him over.”

“We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots” from the shooting, she told the paper.

The father of two is estranged from most of his family — including his parents — after stealing from them, the sister said.

“On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite,” she said. “But he’s also been very impulsive and irrational.”

She decried the shooting as “not the solution” to the nation’s problems.

“Violence begets violence and hatred begets hatred. This is not the solution. My heart goes out to the victim. It always has, before I even knew my brother was involved.”

Reinoehl regularly posts on Instagram about Black Lives Matter and revolution.

Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” he wrote in June, comparing it to his time in the Army.

“I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!” he said, insisting he would not “run” from violence.

“It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties,” he wrote, calling protesters and Antifa “my brothers in arms.”

HE’S ON 4CHAN

BREAKING: 4 Chan users believe they have identified the man who shot a Trump supporter in cold blood. He is snowboard instructor Michael Reinoehl, from Oregon. He has a BLM tattoo on his neck. pic.twitter.com/741F8qiOGN — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 30, 2020

The man posts to 4Chan and they were the first to identify him.

This is from July: