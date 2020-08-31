Ruling allows Flynn judge to continue hearing FBI-dismissed case

A federal appeals court ruled that district court judge Emmett Sullivan can proceed with a planned hearing on the Justice Department’s attempt to abandon a criminal case against Flynn.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, voted 8-2 to reject Flynn’s effort to dismiss the case immediately.

It is a very liberal court.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to a false-statement charge brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He is trying to back out of the plea when Attorney General William Barr moved in March to drop the case.

He was framed and terrorized into taking the plea. He had insisted on his innocence for months but the Mueller team threatened to indict his son.