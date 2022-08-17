Suspect Who Severely Beat “Hero” NYC Subway Worker

Had Been Arrested 41 Times

by James S. Soviero

A man, Alexander Wright, accused of pummeling a “hero’’ Bronx subway cleaner last week, has been arrested a staggering 41 times in the past — including for a hate crime that already made him a revolving-door-justice poster boy.

Wright allegedly beat MTA employee Anthony Nelson, 35, around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, leaving the victim hospitalized with injuries including a broken collarbone and dislocated nose.

The horrific assault was just the latest in a long list of crimes attributed to Wright, and finally got him held on bail set at $5,000 cash, $5,000 bond, or the much less stringent $5,000 partially secured bond. Pretty light fare under the circumstances.

He allegedly left the victim hospitalized with injuries, including a broken collarbone and dislocated nose. The alleged attack on Mr. Nelson took place while he was just trying to prevent Wright from harassing straphangers. No good deed.

“If you look at his history, you’ll throw up,’’ Robert Kelley, vice president of Transport Workers Union Local 100, told The NY Post on Tuesday.

“The system has let society down [more than] 40 times,” Kelley said. “At the end of the day, these are all similar cases of assault.”

In June 2021, Wright was busted for allegedly punching a 55-year-old Asian woman in Lower Manhattan in a caught-on-video attack. A month earlier, he was accused of tossing scalding coffee on two traffic agents in Manhattan, triggering an assault rap.

When taken into custody over the Asian woman’s attack, Wright was deposited at Bellevue Hospital for a psych evaluation. But it was unclear when or why he was freed after that incident or the coffee attack.

The heroic Anthony Nelson said, “We need to be considerate to fellow New Yorkers. I would do it again.”

He continued, “You can’t turn a blind eye to helping people.”

Ah, that’s where this courageous “good Samaritan” is overly optimistic because elected NY Democrats, Kathy Hochul, criminal coddling District Attorney Alvin Bragg, along with their woke, partisan, clapping seals in the state senate and assembly have been turning “a blind eye to helping people” for over two years now.

Honest, hard-working, heroic New Yorkers like Anthony Nelson deserve a whole lot better than the clueless, elitist Dems presently running the state and city into the ground.

It’s way past time to vote that crew out and get a fresh start, beginning with GOP candidate Lee Zeldin.

A man with dozens of arrests to his name is headed to court once again, this time for an arraignment on charges that he assaulted an MTA worker in the Bronx, leaving him hospitalized and with broken bones. pic.twitter.com/4y8A6cPTmZ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 16, 2022

