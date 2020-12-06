Marxist org had front-end access to voter rolls in PA, MI, perhaps others

On Monday, Charlie Kirk interviewed former Kansas Attorney General Phil Kline of the Amistad Project on his Got Freedom show.

During the interview, Kline said that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg contributed $400 million to leftist groups used to give Democrat-stronghold areas, especially in critical swing states, an advantage in the November election.

Zuckerberg recruited leftists to fundraise, and he poured money into setting up Democrat offices, and more.

He financed dropboxes (Zuckerboxes) every four square miles in Democrat strongholds and only one in every 1100 square miles in Republican strongholds. [Go to about 5:40]

Equal protection under the law?

Also, Republican observers couldn’t see anything in many counting locations.

FRONT END ACCESS

Kline stated that Democrats stole ballots from Americans. He explained how “third parties,” specifically Rock the Vote, were given “front end access” to voter rolls by Democrat Secretary of States, where they actually had the ability to add names to the voter rolls.

Kline explained to Charlie Kirk that Rock The Vote signed an information-sharing contract with Pennsylvania Democrat Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Michigan Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They gave them full access to their state’s entire voter rolls.

According to Phil Kline, their contracts allowed them to enter data into the poll books freely. Kline explained that he isn’t saying they added voters, but they are getting access to information showing that voters who don’t exist voted in our elections.

Mr. Kline explained how the Center for Election Innovation and Research helped them to cover it up.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg gave them $50 million. He asked Kirk, “Do you know what they do?” Kline told Kirk the Zuckerberg funded group does “the software on the poll books.”

HACKED FROM WITHIN

Kline told Kirk:

“This was an orchestrated and concerted effort to dramatically and improperly influence this election for a specific result that was manifested through something we’ve never seen before, and that’s private-public partnerships that shared sensitive data on individual citizens with the private sector so that they would have front door access to manipulate the election.” [Go to 27:25]

Kline continued, explaining Zuckerberg’s role:

“And that was played out and funded by a billionaire, who not only is engaged now in censorship, and that he believes that we are too stupid to understand the truth, so he has to protect us from ourselves. He’s also now playing a role now in how we choose our leaders. That money was teamed up with other funds from Google and big tech to directly purchase election officials in managing the election, creating a two-tiered election system—one making it easy, almost impossible for Democrats not to vote and one making it more for Republicans areas to vote.” Kline explained that those things violate the Equal Protection Clause of our constitution.

We were hacked from within! These loons even to do the software in the poll books.

Listen, it’s just shocking: