“And so, I’m not confiscating anyone’s guns,” Swalwell said, adding, “…but my plan does say if you have an assault weapon, you would have to sell it back to the government.”

Uh, what?

The presidential hopeful said that right after S.E. Cupp complimented him for being honest in saying he will confiscate guns.

He’s a rip. By the way, if you like what he has to say, he needs $1 from 65,000 people to get him on the debate stage since he can’t get qualified with 0% support in the polls. We would love to see him representing Democrats on the debate stage.

.@ericswalwell: “And so, I’m not confiscating anyone’s guns… Swalwell in the very same sentence: “…but my plan does say if you have an assault weapon, you would have to sell it back to the government.” pic.twitter.com/cXMsFGHeve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2019