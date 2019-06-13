Trump RESPONDS to scandal du jour of opp research from foreign leaders

We already wrote about George Stephanopoulos’s interview with the President in which he said he would listen to foreign leaders who have opposition research on his opponents. The President said he would then decide if he should notify the FBI.

His son held that 20-minute meeting in Trump Tower hoping to get opposition research on Hillary so it isn’t likely the President would say otherwise.

There is also the fact that he is the nation’s CEO and he can decide what his employees at the FBI get to investigate when it comes to his conversations.

The President told Stephanopoulos he didn’t see anything wrong with “just listening.”

He added: “It’s not interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI…if I thought there was something wrong.”

FBI Director Wray said it must be reported to the FBI if a foreign power interferes in the election, but what Trump was talking about is not interference necessarily. It depends, that’s all he was saying.

Video: Here’s the clip that’s now going to dominate news cycles in which Trump tells @ABC‘s George Stephanopoulos that if offered “information on opponents,” he would “listen” to what they have to say then ONLY “maybe” go “to the FBI if I thought there was something wrong” pic.twitter.com/z7mkhJnduO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2019

He responded succinctly in tweets today:

I meet and talk to “foreign governments” every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about “Everything!”

Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.

He made note of Sen. Warner’s decision to not call the FBI:

….which he is a member. When @RepAdamSchiff took calls from another person, also very successfully purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he call the FBI, or even think to call the FBI? NO! The fact is that the phony Witch Hunt is a giant scam where Democrats,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

….and other really bad people, SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN! They even had an “insurance policy” just in case Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats lost their race for the Presidency! This is the biggest & worst political scandal in the history of the United States of America. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

FORMER SPY CHIEF AND EX-COMMIE [DURING THE COLD WAR] John O. Brennan went bonkers on the President because that’s what he does.

This is just the latest example of what Vice President Biden meant when he said that Mr. Trump is an existential threat to our country. “Unfit to be President” is a gross understatement. @realDonaldTrump is undeserving of any public office, and all Americans should be outraged. https://t.co/vi0gYUxi67 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 12, 2019