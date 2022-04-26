Swamp Critter Mitch Pours Millions Into Murkowski’s Race

Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka is the America First conservative running against Republicrat Lisa Murkowski in the upcoming Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate in Alaska. The bad news is that Mitch McConnell’s PAC is pouring millions of dollars into Alaska to help Lisa Murkowski win another term.

McConnell is a true blue RINO, and his big bank roll shows he is backed by the swamp.

The PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. McConnell has come out in support of the mostly Democrat Murkowski.

Murkowski has held that seat for twenty years. The “investment” is similar to how much she spent on her 2016 re-election campaign, CNN pointed out.

She voted to convict Donald Trump over the fraudulent “insurrection” impeachment.

KELLY TSHIBAKA

Murkowski’s opponent, Kelly Tshibaka is an Alaska native who went to high school in the state before attending Texas A&M University. She then went on to Harvard Law School, according to the Anchorage Daily News, which shared a copy of her resume when she was appointed by Alaska’s governor to lead the Department of Administration in January 2019.

She spent nearly 17 years in Washington, D.C. Murkowski worked for the federal government under the Bush 43, Obama, and Trump administrations.

Tshibaka worked for the office of inspector general for the U.S. Postal Service, the Federal Trade Commission, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Justice Department.

Alaska’s location on the globe has geopolitical significance due to being neighbors with Russia, China, North Korea, and other Eastern countries. It’s time to leverage that significance for national security, economic, and investment reasons. pic.twitter.com/KxagJ6ML9g — Kelly Tshibaka – Text KELLY to 20903 (@KellyForAlaska) April 26, 2022

Related