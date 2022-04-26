Snowflake Dr. Birx Was “Paralyzed” by DJT’s Disinfectant Cure

Scarf lady – Dr. Birx – who advised Donald Trump through the pandemic is out hawking her new book. The big lure to get people to buy it is her horror over Donald Trump allegedly telling people to inject themselves with disinfectant.

Dr. Birx, a coronavirus coordinator for Donald Trump’s COV task force, told ABC News that she became “paralyzed” when Trump raised the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to treat the virus. Actually, what he said is it is something to look into it based on what he heard earlier in the presser.

SHE WAS “PARALYZED”

Birx, who spoke with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent, before the Tuesday release of her new book, also said she had a pact with other doctors on Trump’s team – including Anthony Fauci – that if one of them was fired, then they would all resign.

That’s old news.

WHAT LED UP TO TRUMP’S COMMENTS

A few days before the presser, an announcement was made about light technology possibly healing people with COVID.

Although the pharmaceutical company is not conducting tests on bleach injection, it is developing “Healight”. Researchers say it is effective at antiviral treatment.

“Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology’s significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus,” the company said in its statement.

Earlier in the briefing, a scientist presented evidence from Homeland Security that the virus weakens when exposed to sunlight and heat.

A study in 2021 found a specific and monitored application of UVA therapy is safe and highly effective in reducing endotracheal viral load and improving clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients.

THE ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP

I wish that when we went into lockdown, we looked like Italy…Americans don’t react well to that kind of prohibition. ~ Dr. Birx

Lockdown Birx needed to make her book interesting and what better than to target Trump, the leftist’s pinata?

She wrote in the book, “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late,” that she was unequipped to deal with the toxic political atmosphere that was the Trump White House.

The truth is that Birx was heavily criticized by her leftist allies and is looking to pass the buck.

Dr. Atlas wrote a book too and in it, he talked about her issues. She was opposed to opening the schools and wouldn’t consider the studies he brought to the meetings.

Trump suggested a possible solution based on what he heard earlier in the presser. The word ‘disinfectant’ was a poor choice of words.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” the president continued.

Trump didn’t tell anyone to inject themselves. He said it was something to investigate.

Birx was displeased.

“I just wanted it to be The Twilight Zone and all go away,” Birx said. “I mean, I just— I could just see everything unraveling in that moment.”

Related