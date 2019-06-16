Swampy FBI Director Will NOT Cooperate with AG Barr

Hoover Institution fellow Paul Sperry says House minority leadership believes FBI Director Christopher Wray is not cooperating with Attorney General Barr and is part of the Spygate cover-up.

That would not be a surprise. Wray has always appeared to be a swamp creature. Just last month, Wray said Bill Barr’s use of the word ‘spying’ is not the word he would use.

Come on Chris, it is spying. The only question is if it was predicated.

Wray also told the Senate Appropriations Committee that there is no evidence of the Obama administration spying on Trump. That’s a careful play on words. It’s not the word he would use, but it is spying. The administration spied on his team, perhaps not Trump himself.

If Sperry is correct, why wouldn’t Wray cooperate with the Attorney General, other than to cover up FBI corruption?

Currently, there is a massive investigation led by Attorney General Barr, and aided by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

BREAKING: House GOP leadership has soured on Comey replacement Wray. They r now convinced Wray’s not part of the FBI cleanup & not cooperating w AG Barr & is in fact part of the cover-up of #SpyGate scandal after burying documents & refusing to make people available for interview — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 15, 2019

REMEMBER THE CONVENIENT MISSING NOTES?

Wray is the one who reported the notes are missing from the meeting where disgraced agent Peter Strzok was told China was hacking Hillary’s emails. The CD was also irreparably damaged.

Strzok is believed to have lied during testimony in 2015 under a grilling by Louie Gohmert. He said China did not hack Hillary’s emails.

4 FBI witness interview reports are “missing”, along with the notes of a meeting between the FBI and the intelligence community about Hilary Clinton’s email server. How does the FBI “lose” key interview notes? It’s either a cover-up or the investigation was a joke. pic.twitter.com/GiPjcMp07v — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 14, 2019

WHY WON’T HE TURN OVER THE TEXTS?

Wray still has not released the McCabe texts.

FBI still hiding Andrew McCabe’s text messages. Director Wray? https://t.co/XT9lsrjX5z — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 15, 2019