Stern Reminder to Sponsors of Illegal Immigrants! It’ll Cost Them!

In order to get the spending bill passed and end the government shutdown, the President agreed to the absolutely awful deal with Democrats. The bill gives amnesty to a sponsor, potential sponsor, or a relative of an unaccompanied child. It’s a poison pill.

The President is attempting to counter it with a rule that makes sponsors responsible for every dime of welfare their charge takes. Ken Cuccinelli, a former Virginia state attorney general last week became acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). He’s described as extreme because he wants borders and restoration of the rule of law. He sent a warning to the sponsors.

“If the sponsored immigrant receives any federal means-tested public benefits, the sponsor will be expected to reimburse the benefits-granting agency for every dollar of benefits received by the immigrant,” Cuccinelli wrote in a USCIS memo.

In addition, the same message instructed agents who work for USCIS to remind applicants and sponsors that “the Affidavit of Support is a legal and enforceable contract between the sponsor and the federal government,” Fox News reported.

Every federal agency will be informed that illegal immigrants who are not eligible for benefits must not receive them.

“The President has made it a priority to ensure that every individual who seeks to come to the United States is self-sufficient, temporarily or permanently,” Cuccinelli wrote. “The principle of self-sufficiency has been enshrined in our immigration laws since the 1800s, and we as an agency must ensure that immigrants who become part of this great country abide by this principle.”