Sweden Will Deport Anyone Involved in Gangs Without Conviction

Sweden has taken in more immigrants per capita than any other European nation since 2015. The all-feminist government thought it was the moral thing to do. Swedes are now sick of being the crime capital of Europe. They’re going to deport those foreigners involved in gangs.

IT’S A HARD LESSON TO LEARN

The former administration reversed the policies, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government has tightened them up further.

However, the foreingers are there, and they are not assimilating. They have alternative societies alongside the Swedes, and the youth are often in out-of-control gangs.

Reuters reported that Sweden’s prime minister on Thursday has called in the armed forces and the police commissioner to stem the gang violence. At least eleven people were killed in September alone.

[…] ‘This is a difficult time for Sweden. A 25-year-old woman went to bed last night on a completely ordinary evening but never got to wake up’, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a rare televised address to the nation. ‘We will hunt the gangs, we will defeat the gangs,” he said.”

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Stockholm this week, and a young woman, an innocent bystander, was killed when a bomb tore up a house in Uppsala.

It was the deadliest year in Sweden since 2019.

Kristersson has been given additional power to police. Harsher gun laws were passed.

“‘The measures have yet to take effect, but Kristersson blamed former governments for the problems. “It is an irresponsible immigration policy and a failed integration that has brought us here’, Kristersson said.”

“The police estimate that about 30,000 people in Sweden are directly involved with or have ties to gang crime. The violence has also spread from major urban areas to smaller towns where violent crime was previously rare.”

I’ve been to Sweden, but it was years ago before all this happened, and it was the most peaceful of places. You were perfectly safe anywhere in Sweden. It’s tragic. And it’s what we are doing to ourselves here in America. When you see all these young military-age men coming in, why do you think they’re here? You can’t possibly believe that they are here to assimilate.

The Prime Minister will deport anyone involved in gangs, even without conviction. There were 125 bombings this year alone. These people are coming to destroy the West.

