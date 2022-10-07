Speaking to the Australian Lowy Institute on Thursday, Zelensky stated that NATO must ensure Moscow does not use nukes against Kiev’s forces. To do this, he called on NATO and the international community to carry out preventive strikes against Russia so that it “knows what to expect” if it decides to use them.

“What should NATO do? Eliminate the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons,” Zelensky said during the online conference. “I once again appeal to the international community, as it was before February 24: preemptive strikes so that they [Russia] know what will happen to them if they use it, and not the other way around.”

I don’t think Mr. Zelensky knows what would happen if we did engage in preemptive strikes and started World War III.

MORE – Zelensky’s press sec: “The president was speaking about the period before Feb 24. Preventative measures should have been used at that time to prevent Russia from unleashing a war. I will remind you that the only measures discussed at that time were preventative sanctions.” — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 6, 2022

Full Video:

THE KREMLIN RESPONDS

The Kremlin has accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of trying to spark a third world war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Ukrainian leader’s comments are nothing short of an attempt to spark a world war, which would lead to “unforeseeable disastrous consequences.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that “every person on the planet” should recognize that the “unbalanced” puppet leader of Ukraine, who has been pumped full of weapons, has turned into “a monster, whose hands can destroy the planet.”

The Kremlin has called on the international community to pay special attention to Zelensky’s statements, especially the US and the UK, who Peskov says are “de facto in control of Kiev’s actions” and therefore bear responsibility for the Ukrainian president’s words.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not considering a nuclear strike on Ukraine but has warned that it will use any means necessary in order to protect its borders, people and sovereignty.

Related