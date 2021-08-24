Taliban are slaughtering people

















An American soldier just said on ‘Hannity’ that one interpreter was caught at a checkpoint in Afghanistan with US documentation and was taken back to his village. He was forced to watch his family beheaded before they beheaded him.

Principals of schools are being murdered for teaching girls and the schools are being burned down.

Taliban is al Qaeda and ISIS 3.0.

Biden will not let the American military rescue Americans as part of his deal with the Taliban. This is typical of Democrats. Remember Benghazi, Saigon, Iran…

Look at what the Embassy put out by ‘mistake.’

They accidentally sent the alert early. https://t.co/uSzO8tBU6G — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 24, 2021

