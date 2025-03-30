Gov. Hochul to Replace Founding Father Statue with Harriet Tubman

Radical leftist governor, lockdown Kathy Hochul wants to remove the statue of the Founding Fathers and replace it with one of Harriet Tubman. No one has anything against Harriet Tubman. She was courageous and freed about 70 African American slaves. Hochul doesn’t care about Harriet Tubman and has never cared about her in the past. She wants to redirect this country into a new phase of authoritarianism.

Kathy Hochul wants to remove Robert Livingston’s statue and replace it with Harriet Tubman’s to revise US history.

Livingston was the chancellor of New York State for 24 years and administered the oath of office to President Washington in 1789.

Livingston signed the Declaration of Independence, the first step to freeing the slaves. They couldn’t get the Constitution signed if they freed the slaves at that time, but knew it would come.

He was a very important Founding Father and did a lot of good. His views of slavery hundreds of years ago were enlightened for the times.

When he served on New York’s Council of Revision, he helped veto legislation that provided for the gradual abolition of slavery but prohibited Blacks from holding public office and voting. Of emancipated slaves, Livingston wrote they could not “be deprived of those essential rights without shocking the principle of equal liberty,” adding, “Rendering power permanent and hereditary in the hands of persons who deduce their origins from white ancestors only” would establish a “malignant … aristocracy.” Despite this somewhat enlightened statement, Livingston used enslaved labor at Clermont. In his September 1796 will he stipulated that all slaves over thirty years old would be freed and those who were younger could be freed under certain circumstances.

Like any communist or communist sympathizer, it is Hochul’s way of tearing down a historical statue and replacing it to promote a new revisionist history.

The Authoritarian NY State

New York is now a one-party state, and the hardcore left Senate and Assembly will support her efforts. It doesn’t matter what the people want. They will send the Livingston statue to the Capitol in DC. The excuse is that Livingston was a slave owner. Slavery was evil, but you can’t take people out of their times and ascribe current-day values to them.

Thanks to authoritarian Democrats, we will over and over be forced to pay for something that we had nothing to do with. We will be made to ignore all the good things that we have done. We now abide by Howard Zinn’s view of America, which is dark and communist. It exploits the sad history of Black Americans to push the one-party state.

Democrats gladly ignored the open borders and the sex slavery that came with it. They ignored the drugs and the rapes and murders. Slavery today is more of a problem than slavery 150 years ago, and few care.

