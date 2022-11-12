Taliban Trains, Operates with US Equipment, Vehicles Biden Left

According to a 43-page federal audit, the Taliban trains and operates using US military equipment – rifles, trucks, helmets, night goggles, and more.

Biden left billions in US high-tech military equipment. He also left tens of thousands of civilians in Afghanistan.

The report states that the single most important factor in the ANDSF’s collapse was the U.S. decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan. It documents the collapse of the US-funded Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

For two decades, the U.S. government spent a jaw-dropping $90 billion to help the ANDSF develop into a self-sustaining force capable of combatting terrorist groups like the Taliban. It was never realized due to incompetence.

LOTS OF INCOMPETENCE

The report found:

(1) the United States lacked a full accounting of equipment and personnel even before the collapse;

(2) the Taliban is now using U.S.-provided military equipment in operations

(3) some U.S.-provided aircraft have been recovered while some others remain in limbo in other countries; and

(4) ANDSF personnel have escaped, are in hiding, have been killed, or may have joined extremist groups.”

THEY TRAIN WITH US TRUCKS AND VEHICLES

“Taliban units now patrol in pickup trucks and armored vehicles likely procured by the U.S. and provided to the ANDSF,” says the report. It was published by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

“Taliban special operations troops, known as Badri 313 units, wear helmets with night vision mounts likely provided by the United States, and carry U.S.-provided M4 rifles equipped with advanced gunsights.”

The report continues. “Khalil Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader, carried a U.S.-provided rifle as he attended prayers at a mosque in Kabul following the collapse.” The examples show that the terrorist group is now equipped with material that was supplied by the U.S. to defeat it, the watchdog writes.

#Taliban parade in Kandahar City, #Afghanistan, with U.S. weapons and equipment. Taliban also appear to fly US Black Hawk helicopter in Kandahar. video: @MalangKhostay pic.twitter.com/5MnnTzo2zr — El American (@ElAmerican_) September 1, 2021

