Tapper threatens GOP over ‘MAGA terrorists,’ demands ‘accountability’

CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper called Trump supporters “MAGA terrorists’ on air today. He railed that people who question the 2020 election results must be held accountable.

After pushing the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ lie for years, CNN is now demanding Trump supporters stand down.

“If there is no accountability and no attempt by the Republican Party to stop these insane lies that have taken root in their party… This is not going to be the end of MAGA terrorism, this will only be the beginning,” Jake Tapper said.

That’s a threat. What he is saying is that if Trump supporters don’t shut up, they will be called terrorists and become targets.

Tapper is a despicable person. The idea of calling this an “insurrection” by “MAGA terrorists” as he did today is exploiting an opportunity.

He is calling for accountability while asking for none from Antifa and Black Lives Matter. There will be accountability in any case. The FBI wants to put the rioters at the Capitol in prison for fifty years or more. They’re even hunting down people who simply attended the rally as well as Trump supporters who didn’t attend the rally.

Tapper also referred to the so-called MAGA smear machine and pretended AOC had a legitimate story of terror on January 6th.

She obviously lied or grossly exaggerated. Her version of events is patently absurd and has been refuted.

