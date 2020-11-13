Target, Amazon, are burning the books they don’t want you to see

Someone, who hides behind locked tweets and has few followers, complained about a book by a Wall Street Journal reporter. The book, Irreversible Damage, The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, by Abigail Shrier apparently offended this person.

Target, a hard-left-friendly corporation, immediately complied and “made the book disappear.”

If you don’t like a book, don’t read it, don’t buy it. This isn’t America if we don’t have free speech and a Woke person here-and-there can ‘burn the books.’

THE EXCHANGE THAT MADE THE BOOK DISAPPEAR

Complainant has 50 followers and a near-fake anti-Trump account. In other words, it is a meaningless account by an anonymous person.

Yet, Target felt the need to respond by doing what the person said to do.

Amazon is not much better and has blocked ads for the book.

Who are these fools to decide what we see, read, learn about?

Ms. Schrier has the credentials to write the book whether you agree with her or not, but what is happening to her is equivalent to the Nazi’s burning of the books. We mustn’t allow it.

To my horror, I’ve learned that @AbigailShrier‘s book has been removed from @Target. I’ve read it. Every grown-up who is in a position of looking after teenage girls (parents, teachers, therapists, religious leaders, coaches, etc) should read this book. — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) November 13, 2020

The efforts to smear my friend @AbigailShrier and to disappear her book (hi, @Target) is despicable—and a sign of what’s to come. I regret that I didn’t speak up earlier on her behalf, that I also thought to myself: is this the hill I want to die on? https://t.co/eetpmpsYGp — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 13, 2020

https://t.co/NRY9T9nAfA just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read? https://t.co/dbIbjm96Ll — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) November 13, 2020

One of the Hitlerites:

In 2016, @Target, you released a statement affirming your support for transgender customers. @AskTarget why you’re selling a book notorious for its harmful rhetoric against us? Historically, harmful products have been pulled from the shelf, and this should be, too. <Thread> pic.twitter.com/ZlmD7av2eb — 🍁Alexa🍂 (@_Alexa_Bee) November 12, 2020