Target, Amazon, are burning the books they don’t want you to see

Someone, who hides behind locked tweets and has few followers, complained about a book by a Wall Street Journal reporter. The book, Irreversible Damage, The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, by Abigail Shrier apparently offended this person.

Target, a hard-left-friendly corporation, immediately complied and “made the book disappear.”

If you don’t like a book, don’t read it, don’t buy it. This isn’t America if we don’t have free speech and a Woke person here-and-there can ‘burn the books.’

THE EXCHANGE THAT MADE THE BOOK DISAPPEAR

Complainant has 50 followers and a near-fake anti-Trump account. In other words, it is a meaningless account by an anonymous person.

Yet, Target felt the need to respond by doing what the person said to do.

Amazon is not much better and has blocked ads for the book.

Who are these fools to decide what we see, read, learn about?

Ms. Schrier has the credentials to write the book whether you agree with her or not, but what is happening to her is equivalent to the Nazi’s burning of the books. We mustn’t allow it.

One of the Hitlerites:

