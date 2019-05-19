Teacher arrested for dropping live ammo in school to prove a point

A biology teacher in Southbridge High School, Massachusetts was arrested last week for dropping live ammo in a hall and then calling the police, pretending he found it.

The school had to be put on lockdown.

Alfred J. Purcell III, 57, told the staff he found a live round of 9mm ammunition [possibly only one bullet] in a stairwell at the school shortly after 8 a.m.

Security footage appears to show Purcell dropping the bullets. He returned about 10 minutes later and appeared to take a picture of the bullet[s] with his cellphone. He then used his school-issued radio to call for help from the school administration and resource officer, according to police.

Investigators said Purcell admitted he planted the bullet to prove the school needs to install metal detectors. He’s a very poor role model for the children.

Purcell’s defense attorney, however, said there was no such admission, but instead simply a misunderstanding, and that Purcell did not plant the bullet in the stairwell, WBZ reports.

Police said they later searched Purcell’s car and found 102 live rounds of ammunition for a .20-gauge shotgun in his trunk on the school grounds.

Authorities also discovered that Purcell’s license to carry a firearm was expired in Connecticut, where he resides.

Purcell was charged with two counts of the unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of carrying ammunition on school grounds. He also faces charges of disturbing a school assembly, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

He reportedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

His contract to teach has not been renewed for next year and he has been ordered to stay away from the school.