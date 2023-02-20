Teacher: Black Americans Have the Right to “Burn the Mother$@#” Country “to the Ground”

A pro-BLM teacher named Lane and/or Theo Cogdill was forced out of a South Carolina school for claiming it was “white supremacy” to call theft a crime. She also showed students a video stating that black Americans built this country and have the right to “burn the motherf$@# to the ground.

She’s an avid TikTokker., and her comments on it are radical.

According to the Daily Mail, Codgill said that since it was on TikTok, it should not affect her position. She also said the controversy impaired her ability to teach.

The district reprimanded Cogdill on July 18. It was more than a month after the video’s posting. They cited profanity and encouragement to violence.

She was an eighth-grade history teacher at the school in Hilton Head at the time. Cogdill, who calls herself non-binary, was switched to another school two summers ago. She ended up in an adult education center in Beaufort as people called for her firing. She wanted to transfer back, but some parents were allegedly threatening her. Some parents came out in support of Lane Theo.

[Codgill uses “ze/zir,” “they/them” and “he/him” pronoun,s but we don’t. That pronoun bastardization is manipulation. We won’t contribute to the destruction of the culture and the English language here.]

She chose the name Lane because it’s gender-neutral, but sometimes she uses Theo. “I changed my name to Lane because it’s gender-neutral. I also go by Theo, which is affirming because my masculinity is not always recognized by other people.”

Lane has a new job teaching middle schoolers in Maryland. Now, more than two and a half years later, Cogdill appears to be working as a history teacher at Silver Spring International Middle School, a predominantly progressive nabe just outside of Washington, DC.

Lane is also back to posting problematic comments.

Lane or Theo Codgill says her new district conceals students’ gender issues from parents at the Maryland school. She certainly does.

Cogdill allegedly advises transitioning kids on how to conceal their gender from their parents. She also rants about systemic racism.

Lane said in one clip:

“Some people identify as genderfluid, meaning their gender… fluidly changes between masculine and feminine and agender or other identities. Agender means the person doesn’t identify as or with gender at all, just like off the gender planet entirely.”

“There’s also genderqueer, which is kind of the one that best fits me, which means I’m just not a man and just not a woman. But my gender is… definitely queer.”

Online, Cogdill has more than 10,000 followers and has amassed more than 100,00 likes over three years of posting. They said they do not accept follow requests from any students.

Read the full story in the Daily Mail.

