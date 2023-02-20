Looks Like Don Lemon Is Finished at CNN

After Don Lemon’s sexist remarks about Nikki Haley, 51, being past her prime, he was removed from the CNN schedule the next day on Friday and Monday. It looks like he will be removed permanently.

Sources told Confinder that a new schedule is in place per CNN management, and Lemon is not on it. Instead, Poppy Harlow will be accompanied by Sara Sidner and Kaitlan Collins, who is in Poland, the Daily Beast reports.

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” a source told Confider. “He is a constant distraction.”

The ongoing conversations could be about a buyout. Where do you go from the early morning show?

An excellent source, Jon Nicosia, tweeted. “The leaking from @CNN about Don Lemon is an indication he is gone. Once they start leaking to the press, it’s a matter of time. Anyone who knows the media knew going from your *own* show to sharing with 2 others was a demotion. Mgmt also knew he would blow himself up. So far, 2x.…”

Lemon offered up a general apology on Twitter but nothing for Nikki Haley.

CNN CEO Licht’s comments on Friday were foreboding.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said on a Friday editorial call.

Don Lemon is a complete and total fraud. Ten years ago, he did sane, cogent analysis. What happened to Don Lemon? What happened is he went to the Big Tech dark side. He became an incredibly far-left irrational host for money and fame.

What happened to Don Lemon and CNN in just ten years? pic.twitter.com/T9i5Hn9i6d — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 20, 2023

Don Lemon gives a list of 5 things the black community must fix (2013) This is before the woke era. Not a single word about racism. Just. Straight. Facts. pic.twitter.com/FyOCjPiLK6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2023

