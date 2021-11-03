Teacher Pushed Out After Attending J6 Rally Is Now on the School Board

















A Massachusetts teacher who was forced to resign after photos of him at the Capitol on January 6 were shared online is now one of the district’s school board members. He won the seat last night and plans to see that parents control what their children are taught.

The former Braintree High School teacher Matthew Lynch, 35, was visited by the FBI during his campaign. He was forced to resign in February after teaching at the school for ten years.

“Lynch accused those who shared the picture and FBI information of ‘slandering me as a domestic terrorist.’ He called the group a ‘digital Lynch mob’ who ‘decided they would take justice into their own hands,’” Patch reports. “Lynch said the FBI visits stemmed from tips called in after the FBI phone number was shared in community Facebook groups.”

Following the riot, a picture of Lynch in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6 was shared on social media. Members of several community Facebook groups, including “A Better Braintree” and the “South Braintree/Highlands Civic Community,” took screenshots and shared the photo. Some posts in the group also shared the tip line the FBI used to investigate violence at the riot.

“My military experience as an Intelligence Analyst has given me unique perspective on what is currently going on in both our country and our town and I fear we are heading on a real collision course,” Lynch continued in the letter. “I feel I need to make my voice heard in the town of Braintree but in doing so will have unintended side effects which will be completely unfair to my students.”

The former teacher explained to the outlet that he believes in Braintree schools and believes that they are “worth fighting for.”

“There is a revolution in education going on right now. More and more kids will be leaving public schools for private, Catholic, or homeschooling, which will have a negative effect on Braintree’s schools. I love Braintree Schools and I believe they are worth fighting for, so we have to show parents why Braintree Schools is the place for their children.”

This teacher was forced to resign a few months ago after photos of him at Jan 6th surfaced, and tonight he just won a seat on the school board!

