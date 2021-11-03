New Emails Expose CDC Deceit on the Definition of ‘Vaccine’

















As Democrats have repeatedly said, ‘words matter,’ but the problem is they distort them to fit their narrative.

They are the modern-day Sophists who, like Orwellian Doublespeak and Hegelian dialectic, use fallacious arguments to rally and deceive the public. Democrats create fictitious realities with education, borders, infrastructure, the economy, and vaccines.

Sophists, like Democrats, came to be known for their adroit, subtle, and often specious reasoning.

DEFINING VACCINES TO FIT THE LATEST SPIEL

The CDC partisans have an ever-changing definition of ‘vaccines’ which fits the definition of Sophistry in its worst form.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the definition of “vaccine” in September 2021 to no longer include the shot granting actual immunity from the targeted virus. A recent FOIA request is helping give the American people more insight as to why the CDC decided to massively redefine the word.

The leftist CDC claims they made the change because of “Right-wing COVID-19 pandemic deniers.”

On August 26, 2021, the definition was:

Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.

After September 1, 2021, it changed to:

Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.

United States Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) pointed it out as Orwellian language:

“Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of ‘vaccination.’ They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth,” Massie posted on Twitter.

THE REVEALING DOCUMENTS

Technofog, who is now on substack, has published documents – emails – that point to the real reason the change was made and the political motivations seem clear, but that’s for you to decide.

In one August 2021 e-mail, a CDC employee cited complaints that “Right-wing covid-19 deniers are using your ‘vaccine’ definition to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines…”

[Well, it was their definition, and mRNA didn’t fit the definition.]

After taking some suggestions, the CDC’s Lead Health Communication Specialist went up the food chain to propose changes to the definitions: “I need to update this page Immunization Basics | CDC since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”

[Actually, that was true, it didn’t fit, and they knew it, or they wouldn’t have had to change the definition.]

Getting no response, there was a follow-up e-mail a week later: “The definition of vaccine we have posted is problematic and people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition.”

The change of the “vaccination” definition was eventually approved on August 31. They approved the change on September 1 to the “vaccine” definition. They went from discussing immunity to protection.

[In other words, they tell the truth. They merely changed the definition.]

Technofog added: There you have it. Affirmative action for multinational corporations. Why have them improve their vaccines when you can just change the definition of vaccine to fit their ineffective vaccines? Congrats to all the skeptics out there – you raised enough hell that the CDC went and tried to change reality.

As we said, it’s Sophistry.

