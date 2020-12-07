Teachers’ union: reopen schools is ‘rooted in sexism, racism, misogyny’

The teachers’ unions in many of the nation’s schools, mostly the inner cities, are hurting the children. They are too politicized and they don’t care about the children. If they did, they wouldn’t be writing posts that say, “The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny.”

That’s absurd and harmful. The union deleted the tweet, using the excuse that it requires “nuance and discussion.” Nice try. It doesn’t. It’s absurd on the face of it, and no amount of discussion will change it.

The uneducated children are the ones who end up in gangs because there is nothing else for them.

Insanity from The Chicago Teachers Union. They deleted this tweet: https://t.co/0Jj6EGWKhf pic.twitter.com/BQCBn2sr9o — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2020

Just six days ago, NBC News posted this report: When Covid-19 closed schools, Black, Hispanic and poor kids took biggest hit in math, reading.

The report states:

The latest is a report from NWEA, formerly the Northwest Evaluation Association, which analyzed the results of tests given to nearly 4.4 million U.S. students in grades three through eight this fall and found that most fell short in math, scoring an average of 5 to 10 percentile points behind students who took the same test last year.

While a majority of students did better than expected in reading — scoring at levels similar to typical non pandemic years — this wasn’t true for Black and Hispanic students and those who attend high-poverty schools…

Chicago schools in particular are failing. Run from public schools.

The hypocrisy and the deceit coming from these Marxist identity-obsessed union leaders is appalling.