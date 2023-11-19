Teary-Eyed CNN Beclowning Itself

THE CLOWNISH ESSENCE OF CNN

Michael Savage says Ukrainian President Zelensky is a George Soros puppet. He also wrote:

CNN all teary-eyed over Israeli censorship of HAMAS-friendly ‘journalists’ while their little dictator ZELENSKY has shut down entire tv networks, closed newspapers, banned Christian churches, cancelled elections, without so much as a peep from wolfman Blitzer or jack tipper

As far as the George Soros comment, Mr. Zelensky does sound like Soros when it comes to Russia, and he supports all the digitization that the World Economic Forum and UN are calling for and which Soros supports.

This video takes the interview with Zelensky and adds the proper emotions that CNN wanted to convey.

As usual Ultra Maga Party does a great job editing this to show exactly how cringe @cnn really is. https://t.co/RFN2K4gsoG — Honky Man (@UltraMagagun) November 19, 2023

As for innocent civilians in Gaza, some greeted Hamas like conquering heroes when they drove through Gaza City with the bodies of stripped or half-naked soldiers and raped women.

Video shared on social medias show the moment when the convoys of Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas military wing) reached the central Gaza strip with the captured/kidnapped civilians and IDF soldiers from Southern Israel, as well, corpses from those Killed in Action (KIA) during the… pic.twitter.com/s7Z9oksAni — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) October 7, 2023

