Teary-Eyed CNN Beclowning Itself

THE CLOWNISH ESSENCE OF CNN

Michael Savage says Ukrainian President Zelensky is a George Soros puppet. He also wrote:

CNN all teary-eyed over Israeli censorship of HAMAS-friendly ‘journalists’ while their little dictator ZELENSKY has shut down entire tv networks, closed newspapers, banned Christian churches, cancelled elections, without so much as a peep from wolfman Blitzer or jack tipper

As far as the George Soros comment, Mr. Zelensky does sound like Soros when it comes to Russia, and he supports all the digitization that the World Economic Forum and UN are calling for and which Soros supports.

This video takes the interview with Zelensky and adds the proper emotions that CNN wanted to convey.

As for innocent civilians in Gaza, some greeted Hamas like conquering heroes when they drove through Gaza City with the bodies of stripped or half-naked soldiers and raped women.


Evil, like that displayed in the video, would only be covered up by evil people who support such atrocities. The guilt of the silent press is evident.
Rashida Tlaib and her ilk are just as guilty as the terrorists.
A nation that support so much evil will be punished.

The actions of the mob in the video are suggestive of people indoctrinated in hate.
The vile display shows that Hamas, as revealed previously on this site, knew what they were doing would bring severe retaliation. and many of them would be ‘martyred.’ But I suspect that many still thought they would get away with their evil.

The Israelis must not give in to calls for a ceasefire.
They much reach out to other places as they did in Operation Bayonet, following the Munich Olympic massacre.

