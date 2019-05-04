Ted Bundy Actor Claims He Eluded Police Because of White Privilege

People on the left never let an opportunity go by without bringing in their ideology and it’s getting very exhausting. Zac Efron just did it in an interview. He’s a good actor and he was made up to look like Ted Bundy in the new film about him, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” It was a great role for him.

Efron claims Ted Bundy evaded capture for so long because of his white privilege. Efron presented no evidence for his conclusion. It’s far more likely Bundy’s charm, good looks, ability to manipulate and pick out vulnerable victims helped him do that.

“Ted Bundy is a vile, vile human being,” Efron said when asked at the Tribeca Film Festival this week by Fox News whether there’s any part of Bundy he finds redeemable. “There is no part of this at all… I can’t express how much I loathe the man that this movie is about.”

“The fact is that this movie really happened. The fact is that the whole world, literally, all the media, everybody, was capable of believing that this guy was innocent. Talk about white privilege, talk about white… whatever. Every major topic in this movie is bent on showing you how evil this person is.”

Then how did African-American Sam Little evade police for so long? Did he use his black privilege? He killed 90 people according to him and police believe him.

Bundy didn’t get away with his crimes because of his white skin. That’s ridiculous and Efron doesn’t know what he is talking about though he makes his claims with confidence and great affectation.

THE RACIST WHITE PRIVILEGE LIE

As Dennis Prager explains, the assertion turns out to be largely meaningless. And, more significantly, it does great harm to blacks.

First, no reasonable person can argue that white privilege applies to the great majority of whites, let alone to all whites. There are simply too many variables other than race that determine individual success in America.

And if it were true, why would whites commit suicide at twice the rate of blacks (and at a higher rate than any other race in America except American Indians)?

Blacks value life more than whites.

Second, there are a host of privileges that dwarf “white privilege.”

They hurt blacks with this concept by making them see themselves as victims who will never be as privileged as whites. The truth is it is not true.

The New Yorker says the first person to come up with the term is Peggy McIntosh of Wellsley. She is a far-left feminist. In other words, a leftist coined the phrase and generalized it to all white people in what can only be described as stereotyping and racism.

