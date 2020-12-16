Teeny number of Biden fans showed up to hear him speak in Georgia

We were kidding about the millions of fans in our original title of this article, which was millions of Biden fans show up to hear him speak in Georgia, but then changed it to the current title so as to not mislead.

No one came really. Handfuls of people came to hear Biden speak in Georgia on behalf of the two Democrat senatorial candidates. Turnouts like that do make it hard to believe he won 82 million votes and is the most popular president of all time.

Watch:

The despicable activist press will give Joe unbelievably favorable treatment in sharp contrast to the treatment they gave Donald Trump and his supporters. The reason they do it is that they are of the far-left. These reporters are communists and Democratic socialists or left-wing opportunists. That’s who they are.

Biden’s performance is pathetic:

“Honk for your next United States Senator Jon Orsoff”

pic.twitter.com/OWtLvy0sKk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2020

Watch: