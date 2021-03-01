Tehran will not deal without promise of sanctions relief









Tehran will not hold direct talks for another nuclear deal with the European Union and the United States without a promise of sanctions relief. So far, the U.S. puppet government will not cede. The US already withdrew Trump’s request for restoration of UN sanctions.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Senior Western diplomats said Iran’s response doesn’t quash the Biden administration’s hopes of reviving diplomatic efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, struck between Iran and six world powers and abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. But they said it seemed to set a deadlock: Iran wants a guarantee it wouldn’t walk away from a meeting with the U.S. without some sanctions relief, which Washington has so far ruled out.

Also from the Journal, “the U.S. would now consult with its European partners as well as Russia and China about how else Washington can pursue its diplomatic efforts. He declined to say whether the U.S. would accept the Iranian idea for an EU mediating role pending those consultations.”

Russia? Isn’t that collusion?

In any case, the U.S. sounds very desperate. They want to constrain a program with a show of weakness, instead of strength.

PREDICTION

Team Biden will only grow more desperate for a deal. https://t.co/vHkZnC1RDV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 1, 2021

And as the desperation increases, so will the sanctions disappear. Tehran will not abide by the deal as they did not abide by it before, the media will protect Iran, and they will have the bomb within no time as the past deal allowed.

