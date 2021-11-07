Ten Days Without Gavin Newsom! Where Is He?

















According to the AP, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot in a phony PR photo.

Did it make him sick?

From October 27 to November 2nd, his Twitter account went dark, but there are some retweets now.

California Governor Newsom suddenly disappeared from public view for 10 days after dropping out of the COP26 summit to deal with ‘family obligations.’

After the federal government late Tuesday authorized Pfzier’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for kids 5 to 11, California implemented what state officials deemed a “robust vaccination program.” It’s the kind of announcement that Newsom typically makes in-person in front of TV cameras.

But the governor’s office announced the plan with an emailed news release. His last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot.

Newsom’s office did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week.

Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said the governor will appear virtually at the U.N. conference next week.

“The Governor will participate in a couple of events next week focused on global efforts to advance zero-emission vehicles and to move beyond oil,” she said Thursday.

He didn’t.

Either he or someone is retweeting in his name and sent out his pre-recorded Happy Diwali message.

He also went Trick or Treating.

Happy Halloween from my family to yours! (photo taken pre-sugar crash!) pic.twitter.com/pXX3GK79Oc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2017

Unfortunately, he hasn’t quit and is probably just taking a vacation. Any day he’s away is a good one for California.

