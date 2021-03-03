Ten Iranian-made rockets hit US airbase in Iraq









A civilian contractor died, reportedly of a heart attack,k as rockets slammed into a US airbase in Iraq. It’s days after Joe Biden’s first airstrike ‘killed 22’ in an attack on Iranian-backed militants. This is likely their response, but there will likely be more if past is prologue.

Ten rockets hit Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar province on Wednesday.

No other casualties were reported, and responsibility is yet to be claimed. Western security sources told AFP that the rockets were Iranian-made Arash models, which are 122mm artillery rockets and heavier than those seen in other attacks on Western targets in Iraq. This photo online purportedly shows the vehicle that was used to launch the strikes.

The attack was launched from a site around five miles from the base, sources said.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on US forces in Iraq and comes after Joe Biden launched his administration’s first strike on Iran-backed militants in Syria.

The attack also comes just two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.

Wouldn’t sanctions be better?

Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time). Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021

Purported picture of the launcher (rocket launcher are often disguised as small trucks by militias) pic.twitter.com/R9MbJcAVgL — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 3, 2021

Video of the launcher pic.twitter.com/EP9AYYpCLk — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 3, 2021

Related