TENSE! Former ICE Director Tom Homan Meets an Unprepared AOC

Former ICE Director Tom Homan appeared before the House Friday and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Valley Girl – NY) tried to grill him. It ended up with him savaging her mindless questioning about separated families. She finally had nothing to say and stopped asking questions.

Mr. Homan is a fierce defender of the terrific men and women of ICE.

OMao-Cortez kept trying to put him on the spot but he was prepared and she wasn’t.

AOC tried to hammer him about family separations and he explained, “If I get arrested for DUI [driving under the influence] and I have a young child in the car, I will be separated [from that child],” he said. “When I was a police officer in New York and I arrested a father for domestic violence, I separated that father from his family.”

“Mr. Homan, with all due respect, legal [asylum seekers] are not charged with any crime,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back.

Homan explained it’s against the law.

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Seeking asylum is legal.”

Homan used facts which O-C is short on:

“If you want to seek asylum, you through the port of entry and do it the legal way,” he said.

AOC can’t deal with facts.

HE TOLD OFF CONGRESS

He told Congress, “If you don’t like this, do your job. Fix it.”

“As a 34-year veteran of law enforcement, it is shocking, shocking to see constant attacks against those that leave the safety and security of their homes every day, put on a Kevlar vest and put a gun on their hip and risk their own safety to defend this nation,” Homan said at one point during an emotional defense of law enforcement officers working to protect the border.

He later added, “Those that attack the professional integrity of those that serve and blatantly throw unsubstantiated allegations against these men and women with zero evidence of guilt are wrong and should be ashamed.”

Homan appropriately blamed migrant detention center conditions on Congress and praised border patrol agents for doing their best with what they have to work with.

“The same people that vilify border patrol for detention conditions are the same people that refuse to answer the call for help until it’s too late,” he said.

“No one talks about how these men and women bring toys from their homes and their own children to these facilities so the migrant children will have something to play with,” he said. “No one talks about the sickness of these migrants and how these agents take that sickness home to their own families because of that exposure.”