Bipartisan Panel Admits Humans Not Responsible for Global Warming

Congressman Mo Brooks issued a press release yesterday summarizing the results of a hearing in Congress, titled the “Bipartisan Panel of Scientists Confirms Humans Not Responsible for the Past 20,000 Years of Global Warming.”

“In a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on climate change, under questioning by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), four members of a bipartisan panel of climate science experts all admitted that humans are NOT responsible for the Earth’s global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.”

It’s 20,000 years because that is when the Earth’s last glacial maximum occurred.

“Earth’s average temperature 20,000 years ago was 48 degrees Fahrenheit versus 59 degrees Fahrenheit today. That’s an 11-degree increase in global temperature average over the last 20,000 year period,” the scientists stated.

Sea levels were roughly 410 feet lower 20,000 years ago than they are today. “Stated differently, for 20,000 years sea levels have risen, on average, two feet per century versus the much less roughly one foot per century rising rate since 1993,” the report states.

This is according to the United States Geological Survey, a favorite of the climate extremists.

Almost all of Canada, Northern Europe, and America (north of the Missouri and Ohio Rivers, east to New York City) was under glacial ice and uninhabitable,” 20,000 years ago.

“The gist of the experts’ opinions is that the earth was too lightly populated by humans to make humanity responsible for the Earth’s global warming that began 20,000 years ago.”

This is simple but brilliant.

The last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago, New York City, most of America north of the Missouri and Ohio rivers was uninhabitable because it was under ice. For 20,000 years we have been warming. Sea levels have been rising. Parts of the world that were uninhabitable have become habitable. They have become filled with vegetation and agriculture. Areas that were useless are now feeding entire populations.

That’s good, right?

Warming has been going on for 20,000 years and there wasn’t much activity by man. There was no industry, no SUVs, and whatever else they claim is ruining the earth.

It’s on Rep. Mo Brooks website, but the MSM won’t pick it up. They want to blow up the American system, using climate change as an excuse.

People are dumbed down in schools, in the media, everywhere, so they will accept this hoax perpetrated by extremists, frauds, and communists.

In May, AOC’s Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti met with Gov. Inslee’s climate director to discuss the real purpose of climate change — to destroy capitalism. This was reported by The Washington Post Magazine. They admitted the truth but the dumbed-down Americans won’t see or hear any of this. It didn’t catch on in May and it won’t catch on because everyone is lied to daily.