Terrible news! Walter Williams has died at age 84

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Libertarian/conservative icon Walter Williams has died at age 84. That is terrible news. He had a brilliant, logical mind. We will miss him.

  3. What a great loss, but what an amazing life and treasured gift for so many of us who were blessed with his wisdom, which he so graciously shared with us all.

    I know that I will do my part to carry the torch that he lit and nurtured for all these years.

  4. El Rushbo is where I first heard of him. Brilliant minds are in short supply.
    May we all strive to reach that level as it is a work in progress.

