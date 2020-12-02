Terrible news! Walter Williams has died at age 84

Libertarian/conservative icon Walter Williams has died at age 84. That is terrible news. He had a brilliant, logical mind. We will miss him.

Wow, what a punch in the gut. I am told that one of my heroes, Dr. Walter Williams, passed away. Walter had an enormous influence on me, from the time I was 13-years old; he was my first guest on Life, Liberty & Levin. I'll discuss more tonight on radio. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 2, 2020

Very sad news. Walter Williams was legendary. He was brilliant, incisive, witty, and profound. I grew up reading him, and he was a ferocious defender of free markets and a powerful explainer of the virtues of Liberty. https://t.co/DrwZo5yxqR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2020

RIP Walter Williams. his segments on "Free to Choose" were some of the best. pic.twitter.com/QLC4dD9bkS — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 2, 2020

Walter Williams was an amazing person and thinker. RIP. https://t.co/Pf9MEGAfjI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2020

It is true apparently. Dr Walter Williams has passed.

One of our most beloved guest hosts. Dear friend. Patriot. Teacher. Defender of Liberty.

What a loss. Heartbroken. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 2, 2020

Terribly sad to see Walter Williams – a good friend and one of the world's most brilliant economists – depart this earth. Truly a great loss for America.https://t.co/BM2krlLUTS — Kay C. James (@KayColesJames) December 2, 2020

Walter Williams was an all-time great. His final column: https://t.co/sLri6VmrRp — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 2, 2020