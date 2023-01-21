WEF Calls for a Global Vaccine Database

This Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

The G20 totalitarians plan to mandate vaccinations globally for travel. The WEF is calling for a global vaccine database. Globalists are working together on these authoritarian ideas.

This is another redistribution of wealth to enforce Maoist-like control over the world’s population.

The UK’s worst Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pushed for the vaccine database. It’s not theory.

Former UK PM explaining the #WEF needs a global database of each person’s vaccine status. pic.twitter.com/adeaWOVm8N — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2023

Joe Biden, a big supporter of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and Build Back Better, aka The Great Reset, aka Shareholder Capitalism, is fighting to reinstate mandatory vaccines for travel after a loss in court.

At the same time, the WEF is pushing for a global vaccine database as part of the global vaccine passport declaration signed by the G20 in 2022.

Unless you have vaccines the WHO specifies, you would not have permission to travel. The WHO gets to decide what you put in your body.

Can you imagine how inefficient a global database would be and how much money that would cost?

Paragraph 23 of the G20 Bali Declaration states: We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR(2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations.

G20 – BREAKING: leaders have just signed a declaration which states that vaccine passports will be adopted to “facilitate” all international travel This means any vaccination the WHO determines you should have. Changing your rights & freedoms forever. Silence from the media. pic.twitter.com/0pHISCcVaM — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 17, 2022

Related