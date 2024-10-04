“WOW, This Is Crazy!” Musk Responds to Walz’s Immigration Ideas

This is insane. Walz is happy that Minnesota is becoming a foreign country.

“We have more refugees per capita than any other state,” Walz boasted. “That’s not just morally a good thing; it’s our economic and cultural future, this beautiful diversity. We see Worthington. I’m there. You see 50 languages spoken in the school.”

Is this some cruel joke on us conjured up by the deep state bureaucrats?

Erasing America

First of all, they aren’t refugees. They are illegal aliens misrepresented. Secondly, stealing money from Americans to support them is immoral. Third, The US survived by bringing in the best and uniting behind US law and the common principles of freedom and equal opportunity in the Constitution. Lastly, as an educator, I can say that teaching properly where 50 languages are spoken is impossible. It deprives American children of their right to an education.

Walz is engineering a new population and erasing Americans. How the good people of Minnesota voted for him is a mystery. Perhaps they don’t speak English and don’t understand what a lunatic he is. His wife’s also bizarre. She opened the windows of her home during the riots to smell the tires burning.

Walz Hired an Education Curriculum Writer Who Wants to Overthrow the USA

Minnesota’s collapse of K-12 educational achievement since Tim Walz’s election as governor is well documented. Once known for its relatively high educational performance, Minnesota’s shocking decline now exceeds, in some metrics, the decline of the nation as a whole.

This is happening because Tim Walz transformed the goal of education from academic achievement to transforming the students’ values, attitudes, and beliefs into the cultural Marxism worldview known as woke. It’s a new religion.

His education appointee, who is rewriting the curriculum, has openly stated he wants to overthrow the United States. He is installing the Hate America DEI/CRT curricula.

Brian Lozenski, appointed by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to an ethnic studies working group, says the United States needs to be “overthrown” in a video unearthed by @NRO “You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. … and that’s why I’m a critical race theorist.” pic.twitter.com/HbpLuxsQ6y — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 25, 2024