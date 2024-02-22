Terrifying Thousands Coming Illegally As FBI Fights CCP Cyber Attacks

M Dowling
We had a major cellphone outage earlier today, driving a lot of angst. Senator Marco Rubio used the opportunity to explain that “it will be 100 times worse when China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a Taiwan invasion. And it won’t be just cell service they hit; it will be your power, your water, and your bank.”

Doubters should be reminded that FBI Director Wray said the Chinese Communists are launching a multi-prong attack on our critical infrastructure. Who knows what the FBI hasn’t found? Their hackers have tried to disrupt water and sanitation systems, power grid transformers, oil pipelines, hospitals, transportation targets. Director Wray said we are dealing with a “hack volt typhoon.”

Some of the responses Sen. Rubio received were absurd and had to be from our enemies. They make sarcastic comments like, “Find out why we had the shortage first, Senator,” completely ignoring the point.

We have thousands of military-age Chinese Communist men and some women pouring across our border as we speak. No one is vetting or tracking them.

Chinese Communists are invading the continental United States.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin confirms what we have already heard. Chinese illegals are invading the southern border, and the problem is worsening by the day.

This is terrifying!


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
8 minutes ago

Hey just follow the “Commander” “What me worry?”
No, don’t follow the one that bites.
OH?? They both do?

