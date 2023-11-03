Terror Nation of Iran Chosen to Chair Human Rights Social Forum

Iran, the nation that beheads gay people and imprisons women who won’t cover their heads, will chair the United Nations Human Rights Social Forum. This is the UN that Joe Biden looks to for guidance on pandemics, climate change, and border screenings. It’s the organization that the US gives billions of our tax dollars to.

Iran is behind the genocidal attack on Jews on October 7.

The social forum, a two-day event, will focus on science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. Good, they can talk about their nuclear ballistics program and their terror activities in the region.

The US won’t engage in the forum in any way.

Ambassador Taylor wrote:

The United States takes a principled stand today. Notwithstanding our concerns over the utility of the @UN_HRC Social Forum in general, we categorically refuse to sit, converse, or engage in any discussion on human rights chaired by Iran.

The United States takes a principled stand today. Notwithstanding our concerns over the utility of the @UN_HRC Social Forum in general, we categorically refuse to sit, converse, or engage in any discussion on human rights chaired by Iran. Press Release: https://t.co/17YfmovfXF pic.twitter.com/guK1Djo1Cw — Ambassador Michèle Taylor (@USAmbHRC) November 2, 2023

Iran hanged two men in May and are the world’s biggest executioners. They put at least 203 prisoners to death since the start of this year alone, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The two men executed, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, died at Arak Prison in central Iran. They had been arrested in May 2020, accused of being involved in a channel on the Telegram message app called “Critique of Superstition and Religion,” according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. They were in solitary for months and never saw their families again.

They don’t usually execute for blasphemy. They give long prison sentences instead.

Iran is behind Hamas and their attempts to kill Jews. One of Iran’s other proxies, Yemen Houthis, has declared war on Iran, and Hezbollah might be preparing to enter the war.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah gave an Islamist “hot air” speech in Lebanon. Despite earlier threats, he did not officially declare war on Israel but instead called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

America must close the borders. Terrorists are certainly here with more coming. We are allowing our corrupt rulers to destroy us.

