Terrorism Trends & the Rise of Tehran

Senior fellow of The Foreign Policy Research Institute, Colin P Clark, warns that the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 demonstrates a capability and intent the few believed Hamas possessed. It also led to counterterrorism analysts worldwide looking at their prior assumptions about the most potent threats.

The Sahel region of Africa will remain the center of gravity for jihadist groups, such as ISIS and al-Qaeda. They will take advantage of failed states and move in without governance. The terrorism threat has grown tremendously.

The future of terrorism in the Middle East could see something of a shift, at least temporarily, from a paradigm largely dominated by Salafi-jihadist groups (Sunni) to Shia groups sponsored by Iran. While Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are both Sunni groups, there are other members of Iran’s axis of resistance, including Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Iraqi Shia militia groups, especially Kata’ib Hezbollah, that will continue to pose a major challenge to the region and beyond.

Iran has been able to play the role of spoiler through its sponsorship of a vast network of terrorist proxies. It will only be emboldened by the perceived success of Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel. There are also political and security dynamics in the Middle East that could impact the trajectory of terrorism in the region.

The longer the conflict in Gaza drags on, the greater the potential radicalizing effect it could have among domestic populations in our countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has released most of the sanctions on Iran so they can sell millions of barrels of oil to China. They use those billions for terrorism. As they give billions to their satellites, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis, we are funding them as well. Every dime we send to Gaza as so-called humanitarian aid goes to their tunnels and their weapons. That’s a known fact, and yet the US administration does it. NATO is also funding Russia by killing fossil fuels in Europe.

Iran is also accelerating its uranium enrichment, which they promised not to do.

Thank a Progressive Democrat for Iran’s terrorism success.

