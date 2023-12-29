Speaker Johnson Addresses Biden’s “Unconscionable” Amnesty Discussions

SHOCK REPORT: As of August 2023 there are now officially more ILLEGAL MIGRANTS arriving every month than there are American children being born in America

As we reported earlier, when the US delegation met with the Mexican president, they discussed the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic illegal aliens who have been undocumented for several years and the DACA, who are allegedly a vital part of the US economy and society.

Meanwhile, what we have discovered, thanks to research from The Center for Immigration Studies, is that 59.2% of illegal aliens are on welfare. Fifty-two percent of legal immigrants are on welfare. We don’t need these people for jobs either.

Speaker Mike Johnson referred to this information, saying, “At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden administration Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United States must focus on policies that deter – not attract – people attempting to come here illegally and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border.”

“This development further demonstrates the administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created. President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation’s security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it.”

It’s probably too late, but we have to keep fighting.

“You should also know that a report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) indicates that many of these illegal aliens are going to red states. It won’t be long before they demand amnesty, and there’s an army of single men here, millions of them to riot for it. And they will vote for Democrats, giving these totalitarians a one-party State.

Democrats of old enslaved people and segregated them. They’re back.

These numbers do not include all of the gotaways:

Yet another record broken by the Biden Administration – over 276,000 migrant encounters this month and it’s not even over yet. The border is wide open. The President must take action immediately to stop the flow of drugs, terrorists and illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/7jmbRaGJrS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2023

To give you a sense of the immense and growing size of illegal immigration! https://t.co/DcMQIUbCOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

