Speaker Johnson Addresses Biden’s “Unconscionable” Amnesty Discussions

SHOCK REPORT: As of August 2023 there are now officially more ILLEGAL MIGRANTS arriving every month than there are American children being born in America

As we reported earlier, when the US delegation met with the Mexican president, they discussed the benefits of regularizing the situation of Hispanic illegal aliens who have been undocumented for several years and the DACA, who are allegedly a vital part of the US economy and society.

Meanwhile, what we have discovered, thanks to research from The Center for Immigration Studies, is that 59.2% of illegal aliens are on welfare. Fifty-two percent of legal immigrants are on welfare. We don’t need these people for jobs either.

Speaker  Mike Johnson referred to this information, saying, “At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden administration Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United States must focus on policies that deter – not attract – people attempting to come here illegally and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border.”

“This development further demonstrates the administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created. President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation’s security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it.”

It’s probably too late, but we have to keep fighting.

“You should also know that a report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) indicates that many of these illegal aliens are going to red states. It won’t be long before they demand amnesty, and there’s an army of single men here, millions of them to riot for it. And they will vote for Democrats, giving these totalitarians a one-party State.

Democrats of old enslaved people and segregated them. They’re back.

These numbers do not include all of the gotaways:


26 minutes ago

If speaker Johnson were to hold his ground, and the authentic non compromised republicans were to hold their ground. There would be stand off, and they could end this B.S..

There is no question about it, Mayorkas and Blinken are U.N. owned. The treasonous duo must be removed and prosecuted for treason. They’re both adversaries. Neither one of them are working for or representing the U.S.

12 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

A government which is paying to invade us, bankrupt us, and ruin us must be shut down.

