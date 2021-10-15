Andrew McCabe Wins Back His Full Pension on His Victim Defense

















Seemingly highly corrupt Andrew McCabe won back his full pension. Of course he did. There is seemingly no punishment for Democrats in our two-tiered system. He won as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday.

He sued in 2019, saying his firing was part of an effort by Trump to purge the FBI of officials he perceived as disloyal. McCabe became acting director of the FBI after Trump fired James Comey, who was leading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, The Washington Times reported.

As part of the lawsuit, the federal government has agreed to rescind and vacate McCabe‘s firing, deem him as having retired in good standing and restore his full retirement pension.

McCabe has always taken the position that he is the VICTIM.

The former FBI deputy director knew about the fraudulent dossier and was involved in the fake FISA orders to spy on the Trump campaign.

He repeatedly lied to agents. McCabe was not a victim, but rather he was a schemer in the dirtiest of political tricks.

