The Fraudulent NYC Hush Money Case Hit the Rocks

According to a top DOJ official, the politically driven and contrived hush-money case against Donald Trump is a “perversion of justice.” Additionally, more scandalous information came out about Judge Merchan. By its nature, lawfare is corrupt, so none of what we recorded here should be a surprise.

Steven Crowder posted an undercover video of the Chief of Public Affairs for the Southern District of New York, Nicholas Biase, explaining that the hush money case is “disgusting” and “they’re out to get him [Trump].” Biase called it a “perversion of justice.”

Bragg was “stacking charges and “rearranging” things. The case is “nonsense.” Biase added that they’re “probably going to try to lock him up,” and the “case is going to be ugly.”

“They’re so obsessed with getting him.”

President Trump responds to Crowder Undercover Bombshell pic.twitter.com/MOOi66F3pc — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 6, 2024

Judge Merchan, who oversaw the case, donated to Democrats, and his daughter fundraised for notorious Democrats who were out to get Donald Trump.

Then we found out today that his daughter’s business partner was getting checks to his personal home directly from Kamala Harris. Rep. Elise Stefanik filed a formal complaint. Merchan should have recused himself. Perhaps this is why Merchan delayed the sentencing until November.

Merchan had to recuse himself under these circumstances and didn’t.

Today I filed a new judicial ethics complaint with the New York State Commission because new evidence on Kamala Harris’ most recent FEC filing shows she hired and paid Acting Justice Juan Merchan’s adult daughter’s company. This is a clear violation of the New York State… pic.twitter.com/Il7PwjSXIR — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 6, 2024