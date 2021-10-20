Terry McAuliffe Caught Lying About Parents’ Rights over Their Children

















Terry McAuliffe said parents should have no say in their child’s education. He said it and doesn’t have the decency to admit it. Instead, he is claiming his words were taken out of context.

If people vote for Youngkin, they are voting for a liar, a person who will eliminate parents from their children’s education, and someone who is on the hard left of politics.

“That’s why I want you to hear this from me, Glenn Youngkin is taking my words out of context,” @TerryMcAuliffe says in a new ad pic.twitter.com/2ke4pyiD8x — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 18, 2021

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s campaign hit back hard with the truth.

Terry McAuliffe said it not once, or twice or five times, but rather seven times. He was not taken out of context.

Under McAuliffe, Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project are a shoe-in.

Terry McAuliffe is now claiming he’s being taken “out of context” — can you believe this guy? Here are 7 times he confirmed he thinks parents should have no say in their child’s education. It’s on tape! pic.twitter.com/gTPXGYkPfZ — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 19, 2021

